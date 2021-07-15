Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

