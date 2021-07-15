Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 2.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $92,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,421. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

