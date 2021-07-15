Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at $47,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $7,352,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

