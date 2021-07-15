Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIFZF. Raymond James lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

