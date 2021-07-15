L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82. L Brands has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in L Brands by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

