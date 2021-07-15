KZ Cash (KZC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,094.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001951 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01519440 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

