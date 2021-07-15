Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0398

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $308,494.23 and $12,840.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,754,454 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

