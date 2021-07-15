Kusama Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113.91 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $189.83 or 0.00576884 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $113.91 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00114822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00151773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.56 or 1.00451635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00951014 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

