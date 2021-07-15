Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
