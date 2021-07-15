Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

