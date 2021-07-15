KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Tops $851.28 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $851.28 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.63 or 0.00033936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

