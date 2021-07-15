Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 7,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Kubota has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.