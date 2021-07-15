Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 7,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Kubota has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

