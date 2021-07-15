KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

