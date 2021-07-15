Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

