Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 1,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.