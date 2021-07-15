Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 24449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

