Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $64.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

KNX stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

