Klaytn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.97 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $68.97 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00151355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.79 or 0.99860208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00955382 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,619,949,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,724,416 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

