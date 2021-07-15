Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 151,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,159. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

