Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider Buys 5,000 Shares

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00.

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.