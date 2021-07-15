Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider Buys 5,000 Shares

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00.
NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
