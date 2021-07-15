Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KL. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.95.

KL opened at C$52.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

