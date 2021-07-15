Kira Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $439,853.00 (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $439,853.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00151567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,879.69 or 0.99895938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00995160 BTC.

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

