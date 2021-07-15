Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 218,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

