Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Kimball International worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimball International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 125,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

