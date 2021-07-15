KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KEY stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

