Kenneth Thomas Mcbride Sells 92,544 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STMP opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.26.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

