Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $225.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $197.13 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

