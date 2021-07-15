Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $4.10

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00012865 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $287.76 million and $45.96 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 138,593,356 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

