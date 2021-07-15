Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $43.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

