Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.