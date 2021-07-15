Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce sales of $731.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.80 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.31. 13,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,263. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

