KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $908,480.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $908,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

