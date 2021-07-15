Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $295.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

