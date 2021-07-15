Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Dividend of $0.72

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KALU opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.22. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

