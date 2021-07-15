Kaiser Aluminum Co. Declares Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.