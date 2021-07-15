K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 47450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.89. The company has a market capitalization of £97.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In related news, insider Marco Vergani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53). Also, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Insiders purchased a total of 39,612 shares of company stock worth $7,153,936 in the last three months.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.