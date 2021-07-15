JustBet Trading Down 11.8% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, JustBet has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $61,877.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

