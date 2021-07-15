Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 194,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

