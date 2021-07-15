Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 98,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,797,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

