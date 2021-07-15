JS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $13.36 on Thursday, hitting $1,476.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,312.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

