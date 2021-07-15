JS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $37,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,207. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

