JS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 68,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $352.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

