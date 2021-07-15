JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,900 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

