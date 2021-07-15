JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06.

