JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

