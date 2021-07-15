JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5,267.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $8,660,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,609 shares of company stock worth $11,886,154. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

