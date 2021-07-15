JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $786.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641 over the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

