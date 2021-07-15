JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of LWACU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

