JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 31,482 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 140.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of BRP Group worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its stake in BRP Group by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BRP Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 465,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 287,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $25.40 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.