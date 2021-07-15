JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $655.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

