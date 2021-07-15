JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €100.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Daimler has a 12 month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

